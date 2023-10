Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says it will pursue the incorporation of Gimpo city in Gyeonggi Province into the capital city of Seoul.PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon revealed the plan on Monday during a meeting on providing transportation measures for new towns around the Seoul metro area.The PPP chief said the party will officially adopt the measure as its party platform if Gimpo gathers public opinion and launches related procedures as he stressed that Gimpo residents’ thoughts are most important.Kim said he believes securing Gimpo’s territory could serve as a means to balance out Seoul’s overall development, adding that it would be desirable to expand Seoul’s size in terms of population density.The party will also consider incorporating other small cities around Seoul into the capital after taking into account living zones and commuting if residents wish.