Netanyahu Says Israel Progressing in Gaza, Rejects Ceasefire Calls

Photo : KBS News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said on Monday that Israeli forces were making “systematic” progress in their ground operations against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.According to AFP, Netanyahu told his war cabinet that the Israeli army has expanded its ground entry into Gaza and it is systematically progressing in measured, powerful steps one at a time.Israel has staged air raids almost every day since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.Israel says that 14-hundred people were killed in the attacks and 239 people were abducted, while the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 83-hundred people have been killed in Israel's strikes.Netanyahu rejected the international community’s call for a ceasefire, saying that such a move is tantamount to surrendering to Hamas and will not happen.The Israeli military also announced that a female soldier was rescued from captivity in an operation in the Hamas-run territory.