South Gyeongsang Reports its First Case of Lumpy Skin Disease

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province reported its first case of lumpy skin disease(LSD) on Monday as the cattle-afflicting disease continues to spread rapidly across the country.The provincial government said that an LSD infection was confirmed at a cattle farm in Changwon on Monday and 29 cows at the farm will be culled.The local government has sent an emergency response team to the site to prohibit access and conduct an epidemiological study, while restricting the movement of cattle within a ten kilometer radius of the affected farm.With no reports of suspected cases within the radius, the local government plans to secure ten-thousand vaccine doses and inoculate all cattle in the Changwon area.About eleven-thousand farms are raising some 347-thousand cattle in the province, accounting for around eight percent of the total number of cattle in the country.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected on October 20, the viral disease has been reported at 67 cattle farms in eight cities and provinces as of 11 p.m. Monday, with North Gyeongsang Province or Jeju Island the only regions without a detected case.