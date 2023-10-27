Menu Content

US Opposes Arms Supply to Hamas after Report on N. Korean Weapons

Written: 2023-10-31 08:39:27Updated: 2023-10-31 08:57:28

US Opposes Arms Supply to Hamas after Report on N. Korean Weapons

Photo : KBS News

The United States has voiced opposition to the supply of arms to Hamas for its “terrorist activities” in the wake of a report that the Palestinian militant group has been using North Korean weapons in its war against Israel.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position on Monday during a regular press briefing when asked to comment on an assertion made by Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor last week.

The spokesperson said that Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization and the U.S. opposes the provision of anything that can be used to carry out such terrorist activities.

Speaking to Voice of America last Friday, the Israeli ambassador reiterated that the militant group is using weapons manufactured in North Korea.

Meanwhile, Miller said that humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is increasing, with 45 trucks carrying food, water and other supplies moving into the besieged territory, the largest single-day shipment since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
