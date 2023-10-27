Sept. Sees Triple Rise in Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation witnessed an increase in industrial output and consumption as well as investment in September to post the first triple rise in three months since May.Statistics Korea said on Tuesday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production rose one-point-one percent from a month earlier to come in at 113-point-one in September, rising for the second consecutive month.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries rose one-point-eight percent in September, while chip production climbed 12-point-nine percent on-month.Output in the service industry inched up zero-point-four percent.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, gained zero-point-two percent on-month in September, while facility investment increased eight-point-seven percent from the previous month.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle dropped by zero-point-one point on-month to 99-point-three in September to post a fourth consecutive drop.The composite leading indicator projecting the future business cycle rose by zero-point-one point from a month earlier to 99-point-four in September.