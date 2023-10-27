Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US, China’s N. Korea Envoys Discuss Russian Arms Deals, Repatriations

Written: 2023-10-31 09:30:28Updated: 2023-10-31 09:35:33

US, China’s N. Korea Envoys Discuss Russian Arms Deals, Repatriations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special representative for North Korea reportedly raised the issue of China’s reported forcible deportation of North Korean escapees during talks with his counterpart from Beijing on Monday.

The State Department said that Ambassador Sung Kim and Liu Xiaoming held video talks to discuss military cooperation between the North and Russia as well as China's repatriation of North Korean escapees.

Recently, China reportedly resumed the repatriation of North Korean escapees detained in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim reportedly said that the North’s recent arms transfers to Russia threaten to undermine global non-proliferation and violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions that Moscow itself supported.

He also reiterated the U.S.’ commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and diplomacy with North Korea, while emphasizing the need for all UN member states to fulfill their obligations and enforce UN sanctions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >