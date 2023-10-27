US, China’s N. Korea Envoys Discuss Russian Arms Deals, Repatriations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special representative for North Korea reportedly raised the issue of China’s reported forcible deportation of North Korean escapees during talks with his counterpart from Beijing on Monday.The State Department said that Ambassador Sung Kim and Liu Xiaoming held video talks to discuss military cooperation between the North and Russia as well as China's repatriation of North Korean escapees.Recently, China reportedly resumed the repatriation of North Korean escapees detained in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.Kim reportedly said that the North’s recent arms transfers to Russia threaten to undermine global non-proliferation and violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions that Moscow itself supported.He also reiterated the U.S.’ commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and diplomacy with North Korea, while emphasizing the need for all UN member states to fulfill their obligations and enforce UN sanctions.