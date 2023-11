Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Monday that it has sent a message of condolence to China on the death of its former premier, Li Keqiang.A foreign ministry official said the message was delivered to Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a telegram under the name of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.After the announcement of the former premier’s death last Friday, South Korea’s foreign ministry expressed condolences and appreciation for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing.China has reportedly yet to give any notice to South Korea regarding the funeral.No foreign delegations or friendly figures were invited when former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died in November last year, in accordance with its customs.China's state media reported on Friday that the former premier died of a sudden heart attack in Shanghai at the age of 68.