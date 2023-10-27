Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, DP Chief Make Conversation for First Time in Leaders' Meeting

Written: 2023-10-31 13:57:12Updated: 2023-10-31 14:15:47

Yoon, DP Chief Make Conversation for First Time in Leaders' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung made conversation on Tuesday for the first time since Yoon's inauguration at a customary meeting of political leaders before the president's budget speech in parliament. 

In the much-anticipated meeting between the two, who have only had brief contact in public events since Yoon took office last May, the DP chief merely smiled when the president said it was nice to see him after a long time before the meeting was closed to the press. 

Speaking to reporters after Yoon's speech, Lee said he asked for extensive change in state policies or the budget while government ministries take a more hands-on approach, stressing great difficulty faced in terms of public livelihoods and the economy.

Meanwhile, DP lawmakers picketed outside the plenary chamber holding signs urging the administration to prioritize public livelihoods as Yoon entered parliament to give his speech.

While rival political parties agreed last week to refrain from picketing and heckling opponents inside the chamber and during standing committee meetings, the DP claimed that picketing outside the chamber is not in violation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >