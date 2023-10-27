School Physical Activity to Expand in Light of Spike in Student Obesity

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Exercise among students in the country tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic while obesity rose. The government has rolled up its sleeves to increase physical activity in schools, help improve students' eating habits and better look after their mental health.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The prevalence of online learning for students during the COVID-19 pandemic was paired with a spike in delivery food consumption.Amid social distancing rules, many of them missed out on physical activities during this time, with the education ministry reporting that the obesity rate among students jumped three-point-nine percentage points from 15-point-one percent in pre-pandemic 2019 to 19 percent two years later.Including those that are overweight, the rate expanded five-point-five percentage points from 25-point-three to 30-point-eight percent.The number of students with deficient strength for their age also rose four-point-four percentage points from 12-point-two percent in 2019 to 16-point-six percent last year.The ministry has announced plans to nearly double physical activity hours for first- and second-graders in elementary school starting next year from the current 80 to 144 hours, while also separating physical education from music and art in the curriculum.From the 2025 academic year, middle schools will increase sports club activities by 30 percent, while high schools will put forth measures to encourage students to faithfully complete mandatory physical education programs.While unable to police the eating habits of students, officials will seek to improve dietary education in the classroom.Regarding an over 60-percent jump in depression among youths in the past five years, the ministry plans to reinforce mental health management, such as expanded visits by experts.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.