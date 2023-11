Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor’s plant located in St. Petersburg, Russia has extended its shutdown until November 30th.According to Russia’s state-run TASS News Agency on Monday, the South Korean automaker made the decision to extend the suspension of operations, forcing around half of the plant’s employees, 534, to remain on leave.Hyundai halted production of its vehicles at the plant in March 2022 after the war in Ukraine broke out, citing difficulties in parts procurement.Amid speculation that Hyundai Motor will sell its factory in Russia’s second largest city, the country's trade and industry minister, Denis Manturov, announced last week that the factory will be acquired by a local company.