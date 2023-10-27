Lee Sun-kyun to Face 2nd Grilling in Drug Scandal, G-Dragon Set for 1st

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have summoned actor Lee Sun-kyun for the second time on Saturday over his alleged use of illicit drugs.The Incheon Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that the actor of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" refused to testify and said that he would cooperate in the next round of questioning when asked to write a report during last Saturday's appearance.After searching Lee's vehicle and mobile phone, the police obtained a warrant to take Lee's hair and urine samples for testing.With a simplified urine test coming back negative on Saturday, the police sent both hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for a thorough analysis.Meanwhile, appearing for questioning on Monday is Kwon Ji-young, more widely known as G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang, who has also been implicated in the scandal and has continually denied the accusations while pledging to actively cooperate in the probe to clear his name.