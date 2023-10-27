Yoon Calls for Bipartisan, National Cooperation after Budget Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held his first meeting with the National Assembly’s standing committee chairs after his speech on the 2024 budget on Tuesday.During the meeting, the president noted that although it was his third appearance in parliament, it was the first time he met all the committee chairs together.At a luncheon with the committee chairs following the meeting, Yoon said he will remember everything the committee chairs discussed and try to reflect it in state affairs as much as possible.Adding that there are many external crises imposing difficulties on the people’s livelihoods, he called for bipartisan and national cooperation to overcome the struggles of the people and make a new leap forward for future generations.Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo expressed his gratitude toward Yoon at the meeting and said he hopes the government and parliament will work in unity, focus on the people and run state affairs together through dialogue and compromise.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said while the president may be disappointed with the opposition, the DP has had its share of disappointment regarding Yoon’s lack of cooperation.Hong also called for the administration to push for laws and systems to improve the safety of the people, citing the Itaewon crowd crush incident and deadly Osong underpass flooding.