Police Arrest Fraud Suspect in Scandal Involving Olympic Fencer

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have arrested a suspected fraudster at the center of a scandal surrounding former Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee.The Songpa Police Station said on Tuesday that Jeon Cheong-jo, who made public marriage plans with Nam, was arrested at a relative's home in Gimpo over allegations of fraud and attempted fraud.The arrest warrant was issued earlier in the day by the Seoul Eastern District Court, citing concern that the suspect will not comply with a court hearing order.Last Thursday, the Songpa police received a complaint alleging that Jeon stole 20 million won, or around 15-thousand U.S. dollars, in investment funds under the guise of app development and conducted an investigation the following day.Prior to last Thursday’s complaint, Gangseo District Council member Kim Min-seok reported Jeon to the district’s police on charges of attempted fraud the day before.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency decided to merge the complaint cases filed at both police stations as further suspicions of fraud continued to surface.The suspect and Nam had announced their wedding plans just two months after the 42-year-old Olympian finalized her divorce from national cyclist Gong Hyo-suk, only for allegations to mount against Jeon, who claimed to be a third-generation conglomerate scion.