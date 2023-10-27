2 Police Officers Standing Guard in Front of Presidential Office Stabbed by Man in 70s

Photo : YONHAP News

Two police officers who were standing guard in front of the gates of the defense ministry compound, which houses the presidential office, were stabbed by a man in his 70s on Tuesday.According to the police, the man, identified by his surname Park, yelled in front of the building’s main gate at around 1:20 p.m. When one of the police officers tried to stop him, Park took out a weapon from his bag and stabbed the officer in the stomach while stabbing another officer in his left arm.Police apprehended Park at the scene on charges of obstructing performance of special official duties by causing injuries.The two police officers were transported to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment.A police official said the police will review Park’s hospital records to determine whether he is suffering from any mental disorders as part of their investigations.The official said the police plans to request a pretrial detention warrant for Park to sternly probe the case which it described as being serious.