Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 67 Cattle Farms in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 67.Authorities said three new cases were reported as of 11 p.m. Monday, raising the total tally to 67, adding that they are currently conducting tests for four suspected cases.Authorities noted that no new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, as of 2 p.m.Tuesday marked the first time for the nation to see no additional cases between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. since last Tuesday which is when the government began to release the latest data on LSD cases twice a day.Of the total cases, 26 were reported in Gyeonggi Province, 24 in South Chungcheong Province, seven in Incheon, five in Gangwon Province, two in North Jeolla Province and one each in North Chungcheong, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces.A total of four-thousand-370 cows have been or will be culled in the 67 farms.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.