Prosecution Drops Charges Against Suspect of Falsified Drug Case, Offers Apologies

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided to drop drug smuggling charges against a person who was indicted after being falsely accused by an informant for the National Intelligence Service(NIS).The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office reached the decision on Tuesday for the person, identified only as B, who had been indicted on charges of drug smuggling on June 5. The prosecutors’ office had slapped the charges after receiving the case from the Incheon Main Customs’ police.B was released from prison after the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office arrested the NIS informant, identified by his surname Son, on August 12 for falsely accusing B of drug smuggling and requested a court to cancel B’s detainment. Though B was set free, the drug charges had previously not been dropped.In deciding to drop the charges, the prosecution offered its sincere apologies for failing to fulfill its duty on guaranteeing B’s basic rights and vowed active support for compensatory steps for B and to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.