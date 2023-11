Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 70.Authorities announced the new tally as of 8 a.m. Wednesday following the confirmation of one infection in Sinan in South Jeolla Province, adding that they are currently conducting tests for four suspected cases.More than five-thousand cows from the 70 farms have been or will be culled in accordance with related regulations.The government plans to vaccinate all four million-70-thousand cattle in the nation by next Friday. The completion rate was 39-point-eight percent as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.