Pyongyang’s ambassador to the United Nations has refuted a media report that the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been using North Korean weapons in its war against Israel.Ambassador Kim Song said in a UN General Assembly session on Tuesday that the mass media of the U.S. government is spreading groundless and false rumors about the North.Kim said that the report clearly confirmed the U.S.’ malicious intent to shift its own wrongdoings onto others.The ambassador appeared to reference a report by the Voice of America that made the case, with Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor stating to the outlet that Hamas is using weapons manufactured in North Korea.Meanwhile, the North Korean envoy expressed the North’s "unwavering" support for Palestinians while criticizing the United States for its support of Israel.