Pentagon: US to Keep Monitoring N. Korea's Plan for Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday that it will continue to monitor North Korea for indications of a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite.Responding to a question about the lack of such an attempt last month in a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder declined to touch upon U.S. intelligence on the matter.He did, however, reiterate the U.S.’ extended deterrence commitment to South Korea, adding that there is close cooperation between the allies as well as with Japan, and such consultations will continue to ensure that the force presence in the region can sufficiently prevent any issue.North Korea earlier announced that it would make a third attempt to launch its first military spy satellite in October after two failed launches, but no such activity materialized.Meanwhile, Ryder said that the U.S. will conduct a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday.