S. Korea Asks EU to Reconsider Ban on Chemicals, Non-Tariff Barriers

Written: 2023-11-01 10:11:12Updated: 2023-11-01 13:21:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun has asked the European Union(EU) to review its plan to ban the use of some chemicals and other non-tariff barriers.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, South Korea and the EU held a meeting of its top trade officials and the eleventh round of a bilateral trade committee on their free trade agreement at a hotel in Seoul on Tuesday.

In the meeting with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Commission, Minister Ahn asked the EU to prudently review its pursuit of a ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances(PFAS).

The possibility of a blanket ban on PFAS – chemicals resistant to grease, oil, water and heat that are widely used in cleaning products, non-stick pans, and personal care products – has sparked concern among South Korean businesses over the effect on production and exports in the absence of a viable alternative.

The minister also proposed that the two trade partners closely consult regarding the Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum sought by the EU and the United States.

The ministry said the two sides agreed to cooperate in efforts to revive the multilateral trade system by normalizing the dispute settlement system of the World Trade Organization.
