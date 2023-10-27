Menu Content

Reuters: Blinken to Visit Israel amid US Calls for ‘Pause’ for Aid Delivery

Written: 2023-11-01 10:27:47Updated: 2023-11-01 13:16:46

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another visit to Israel on Friday amid the ongoing war with Palestine's Hamas militants.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the secretary will travel to Israel for meetings with members of the Israeli government before making other stops in the region.

The trip comes after the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that while the U.S. does not support a ceasefire in the conflict, "pauses" to get aid into Gaza should be considered.

In an opinion article in The Washington Post, Blinken said the flow of food, water, medicine, fuel and other humanitarian aid into Gaza must immediately and significantly increase, adding that humanitarian pauses must be considered for these purposes.

There have been growing calls from the international community for a ceasefire amid surging fatalities after the Israeli military launched a ground operation in Hamas-controlled Gaza last Friday.

Earlier this month, Blinken visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt for talks on the war.
