JSC Chair Nominee: Military Must Fight to End amid N. Korean Threat

Written: 2023-11-01 11:14:58Updated: 2023-11-01 15:15:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the South Korean military must "exist like a tiger" and "fight like a hunting dog" in light of North Korea's advanced nuclear threats.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kim Myung-soo said the military must become one that takes action and fights to the end, an objective that the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps will achieve through teamwork.

Asked about being the first top-ranking Navy officer in ten years to be nominated as JCS chairman, Kim said the essence of the military is uniform across all branches – to defend the nation and the people.

The nominee addressed a question about a suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at diffusing cross-border tensions by contending that it certainly imposes restrictions.

The parliamentary defense committee is set to convene a confirmation hearing for the nominee on around November 15.
