Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Committee for National Cohesion has launched a special panel to devise policies that improve living conditions for young people and newlyweds.The subcommittee, which held a launch ceremony on Wednesday, will be led by Kim Young-duk, who is CEO of d.camp, the nation's largest startup foundation for young entrepreneurs that was established by 19 financial institutions.The panel will review the effectiveness of existing housing policies from the perspective of young people and civilian experts, and suggest measures to create residential conditions that they want.Key tasks include expanding state housing support for youths and newlyweds, assisting with working youths' housing stability, and improving living conditions for job-seekers and those starting their careers.The committee will also seek to expand the role and participation of the private sector in providing support.