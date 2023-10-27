PPP to Table Bill for Special Law on Incorporating Gimpo into Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will table a bill on a special law incorporating the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gimpo into the capital of Seoul.Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday quoted a key PPP official as saying that the party plans to put forth the bill within the week.The PPP is also considering launching either a task force to assess the integration of Gimpo only or a committee to handle consideration for a "Mega Seoul" that incorporates other Gyeonggi cities near the capital.In pursuing the change, the PPP cited the demand for incorporation by Gimpo residents rather than being grouped into "Gyeonggi Northern Self-Governing Province" under the local government's envisioned plan to separate the province into two.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, meanwhile, took a cautious stance, saying he is set to meet with Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo next Monday to hear the city’s position before considering the benefits of incorporation for Seoul and its residents.