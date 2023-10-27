N. Korea Fails to Follow through on 3rd Satellite Launch Attempt in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Despite announcing a third attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite in October, North Korea did not appear to follow through. The absence of any such movement may be attributed to a scheduling change resulting from technical cooperation with Russia.Max Lee has this report.Report: The last day of October brought no new developments in North Korea’s pursuit to put a military reconnaissance satellite into space despite earlier declarations.Satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station taken on Sunday appeared to show a covered launch pad devoid of vehicular movement, rendering the regime’s announcement in August of a third launch attempt within the month of October unrealized.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that despite tracking North Korea’s launch trends and preparations, it remains difficult to predict the timing.The delay has been speculatively attributed to a bigger-than-expected technical defect.Intelligence officials of South Korea and the U.S. understand that the North is continuing to test satellite launch vehicle engines, raising the possibility that Russian technology may have been provided after regime leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Russia’s far east for talks with President Vladimir Putin in September.According to Professor Yang Moo-jin at the University of North Korean Studies, considerable effort will be put into the next launch, as another failed launch despite assistance from Moscow will be incredibly embarrassing for the North.With South Korea set to launch its domestically built spy satellite later this month, there is a possibility that North Korea will adjust its launch date to within this month in order to not fall behind in the “satellite race.”Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.