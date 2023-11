Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 74 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.Authorities announced the new tally following the confirmation of four infections in Dangjin and Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, adding that they are currently conducting tests for one suspected case.More than five-thousand cows from the 74 farms have been or will be culled in accordance with related regulations.The government plans to vaccinate all four million-70-thousand cattle in the nation by next Friday. The completion rate was 39-point-eight percent as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.