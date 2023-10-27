DP Launches Planning Committee for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) launched a committee on Wednesday tasked with preparing for next year’s general elections.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung told reporters after a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council that the planning committee will discuss the goals, direction and basic framework the DP will adopt for the general elections next April.The committee of 15 members is headed by party secretary-general Cho Jeong-sik, with a list of 13 named to the panel that was released on Wednesday revealing that more than 30 percent were women and young adults.However, the DP is set to suffer from some internal strife as lawmakers who do not support party chief Lee Jae-myung have taken issue with the committee’s majority composition of pro-Lee members.The ruling People Power Party, meanwhile, plans to form a planning committee for the general elections and a committee on recruiting talent on Thursday.