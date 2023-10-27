Foreign Ministry: No Hamas Rebuke Led to UN Ceasefire Res. Abstention

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has attributed South Korea’s abstention in a UN vote on a resolution urging a humanitarian truce in Gaza to the lack of a condemnation of terrorism by Hamas and a call to release hostages.A ministry official revealed the stance to reporters on Tuesday after Seoul came under criticism for not voting during last Friday’s UN General Assembly, which adopted the non-binding resolution after securing 120 votes in favor to 14 against with 45 abstentions.The official said Seoul supports the intent of the resolution submitted by Jordan but is deeply concerned over the escalating armed conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as rising civilian casualties.The official was quick to stress that South Korea will join in efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.Amnesty International Korea has denounced the abstention, claiming that Seoul has turned its back on a humanitarian crisis with silence and called on the government and the foreign ministry to immediately withdraw its current stance and actively support a ceasefire in Gaza.