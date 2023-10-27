Gov't to Decide on Expanded Nurse School Enrollment Quota within Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to decide on the expansion of the enrollment quota for nursing schools with associations related not only to nurses but also patients and consumers as well as the academic and education sector.The health ministry convened the first meeting on Wednesday of a committee created to discuss the quota expansion, composed of 15 members from the health and education ministries, experts on healthcare staff, hospital administrators, patient groups and consumer organizations.The committee will hold meetings every other week through early December and decide on the scope of the quota expansion for the 2025 school year while also devising ways to improve quota allocation methods before informing the education ministry of its decisions.The health ministry had unveiled earlier in April its intent to tentatively expand the cap on nursing school enrollment.This marks the first time the government is operating a consultative group to make a decision on increasing the quota.