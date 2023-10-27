US State Secretary Blinken to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week.The foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that Blinken will make a two-day trip next Wednesday and hold extensive discussions with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on the Seoul-Washington alliance, North Korea issues, economic security and key regional and global concerns.Blinken is expected to make the visit after attending the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo next Tuesday and Wednesday.The U.S. secretary’s meeting with Park is likely to take place on Thursday morning.Blinken’s South Korea visit is his first in two and a half years and the first since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The visit serves as an opportunity for Seoul and Washington to coordinate stances ahead of a possible U.S.-China summit, which would offer up a key turning point for situations concerning Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula.