NIS: N. Korea's Preparation for 3rd Launch of Military Recon Satellite in Final Stages

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says North Korea appears to be in the final stages of preparation for the third launch of its military reconnaissance satellite.Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, a senior member of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, said the spy agency revealed the assessment during the parliamentary inspection on the agency which was held behind closed doors on Wednesday.In making the assessment, the NIS cited that the North conducted checks on engines and launch equipment.The agency also said the regime appears to have received consultation on technology from Russia and believes that the upcoming launch will likely be successful.Intel officials were quick to add, however, that Pyongyang still lacks technology and funds and is unlikely to have secured the capability for its intercontinental ballistic missiles to reenter the atmosphere and tech related to multiple warheads.Meanwhile, the NIS also assessed that the North sent to Russia various weapons on some ten occasions from early August to support Moscow in its war with Ukraine, using Russian ships and transport planes.The agency suspects that the North sent more than one million shells which it said is enough to be used for more than two months in the Russia-Ukraine war.The NIS also revealed that together with the U.S.’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, it froze in February and in June a total of three-point-45 million dollars in virtual assets that the North had seized.