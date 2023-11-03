Japan Begins 3rd Release of Water from Fukushima Plant Thursday

Photo : KBS News

Japan began a third round of release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.Japan's Kyodo News said the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima facility, began the discharge at 10:30 a.m.For the next 19 days, TEPCO will release around seven-thousand-800 tons of the wastewater, similar to amounts discharged in the first round carried out from August 24 to September 11, and the second round from October 5 to 23.Around 460 tons of water will be released daily through a sea tunnel extending one kilometer into the ocean after undergoing the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) to remove radioactive elements and dilution with seawater to reduce density of remaining tritium.Ahead of the discharge, TEPCO verified that the amount of tritium stood below the standard of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.The Japanese government and TEPCO plan to release 31-thousand-200 tons of wastewater by next March, with roughly one-point-33 million tons stored at the plant as of last Thursday.