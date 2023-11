Photo : KBS

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is preparing to launch a special committee tasked with discussing the incorporation of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gimpo into the capital of Seoul.The party will vote to launch the committee during a meeting of its Supreme Council on Thursday.The special committee, which will be led by Song Seog-jun and include around five members, will discuss efforts to table a special law on the incorporation of Gimpo into Seoul and related legal procedures.It also plans to gather public opinion on the integration while providing a venue to hear from academics and experts on the issue.The PPP is also closely monitoring public opinion on the formation of a “Mega Seoul" incorporating other Gyeonggi cities near the capital, which is speculated to be under consideration as the party seeks to secure support ahead of next year’s general elections.