Photo : KBS

South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong says Seoul and Washington will boost diplomatic efforts to suppress North Korea’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions together with countries that share similar views.Cho made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting in Washington with South Korean correspondents in the U.S. as he discussed likely topics to be raise in talks between officials of the two allies on the occasion of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul next week.Cho said the two sides will strengthen such efforts amid signs that the North and Russia engaged in illegal military trade and signs of connections between the regime and Hamas.Officials in Seoul and Washington are dedicating efforts to determine what Pyongyang got in return for providing with Moscow large amounts of ammunition.