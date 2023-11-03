Bill on Pre-Enlistment Drug Testing Passes out of Defense Committee

Photo : KBS

The National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Wednesday passed revisions to the military service law obligating men to undergo drug testing before enlistment.Under the revisions, men will be tested for drugs when they undergo physical checkups and inspections to determine their eligibility to serve in the military. Such tests will also be conducted during physicals for recruits.Also during Wednesday’s full session, revisions were passed to a law on the status and duty of service members enabling the defense minister to order soldiers in active duty to undergo drug tests.The committee also passed revisions to the military welfare law to provide housing support for civilians attached to the military working in remote areas.The revised bills are set to be submitted to the plenary session after being deliberated in at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.