PPP Lifts Membership Suspension for Ex-Party Chief, Daegu Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has followed the recommendation of its innovation committee to lift the membership suspensions for former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.The PPP passed a motion to annul the punishment during a meeting of its Supreme Council on Thursday, reinstating party membership for the two in accordance with the committee’s top priority of lifting the penalties.PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon said that although a decision on disciplinary measures made by the party’s ethics committee should be respected, the innovation committee’s proposal for the sake of unity should also be respected, adding that it is the right thing to do to actively accommodate the values pursued by the panel.The PPP had suspended the party membership of former chair Lee for 18 months last July over allegations that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case as well as for open and repeated criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the party.Mayor Hong was slapped with a ten-month suspension of party membership in July for causing controversy by playing golf on the day some parts of the nation were devastated by torrential rains.Also on Thursday, Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won and the former secretary for political affairs for the party chief, Kim Cheol-geun, were reinstated.The council member was subject to a one-year suspension from the party for making controversial remarks, including a comment that he opposed the inclusion of the spirit of the May 18 Democratization Movement in the Constitution.The former secretary, a key aide to ex-party chief Lee, saw his party membership suspended for two years for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence related to Lee’s sexual bribery case.