S. Korea to Host Second AI Safety Summit Next May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host the next Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit next May following the inaugural meeting that kicked off on Wednesday at the former home of Britain’s World War Two codebreakers.According to Reuters on Wednesday, British Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan made the announcement at the opening of the inaugural summit at Bletchley Park, which will be followed by a third gathering hosted by France next November.The May summit will be held to check up on progress made from the outcome of the inaugural conference.Seoul's science ministry said on Thursday that minister Lee Jong-ho closed a ministerial session at the forum as the chief delegate of the next host country, pledging a responsible contribution from Seoul in the promotion of a discussion on establishing a global AI safety order.AI-related ministers from 28 countries and representatives from world-leading companies in the digital sector, including Google and Microsoft as well as the South Korean firms Samsung Electronics and Naver, are participating in the two-day forum.