Pretrial Detention Sought for Fraud Suspect in Olympic Fencer’s Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested a warrant for the pretrial detention of the suspected fraudster at the center of a scandal involving former Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee.The Seoul Songpa Police Station on Thursday filed for the warrant against Jeon Cheong-jo for fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.The number of victims who suffered financial losses as a result of Jeon’s fraud has been verified at 15, with the amount of damage totaling some one-point-nine billion won, or around one-point-four million U.S. dollars.The police apprehended Jeon at a relative's home in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gimpo on Tuesday after a complaint was filed last Thursday alleging that Jeon had stolen 20 million won in investment funds under the guise of app development.A day earlier, Seoul's Gangseo District council member Kim Min-seok reported Jeon to the district's police on charges of attempted fraud.Allegations against Jeon arose following a wedding announcement with Nam, in which the couple claimed the fraud suspect was a third-generation conglomerate scion.