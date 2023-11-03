Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pretrial Detention Sought for Fraud Suspect in Olympic Fencer’s Scandal

Written: 2023-11-02 10:52:54Updated: 2023-11-02 14:56:50

Pretrial Detention Sought for Fraud Suspect in Olympic Fencer’s Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested a warrant for the pretrial detention of the suspected fraudster at the center of a scandal involving former Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station on Thursday filed for the warrant against Jeon Cheong-jo for fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

The number of victims who suffered financial losses as a result of Jeon’s fraud has been verified at 15, with the amount of damage totaling some one-point-nine billion won, or around one-point-four million U.S. dollars.

The police apprehended Jeon at a relative's home in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gimpo on Tuesday after a complaint was filed last Thursday alleging that Jeon had stolen 20 million won in investment funds under the guise of app development.

A day earlier, Seoul's Gangseo District council member Kim Min-seok reported Jeon to the district's police on charges of attempted fraud.

Allegations against Jeon arose following a wedding announcement with Nam, in which the couple claimed the fraud suspect was a third-generation conglomerate scion.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >