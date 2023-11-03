Prosecutors Raid Homes of 2 DP Reps. in Leadership Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the homes of two main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers for their alleged involvement in bribery ahead of the party's leadership election in 2021.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began the search and seizure at the residences of Reps. Lim Jong-seong and Heo Jong-sik over suspected violations of the Political Parties Act.Prosecutors believe that DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk took cash from former DP chief Song Young-gil's leadership campaign that was divided up into 20 envelopes each containing three-million won to be distributed among 20 incumbent DP lawmakers in April 2021.Both Lim and Heo are accused of taking the money after an audio file was revealed during Youn’s trial in which the latter mentions that three sitting lawmakers had taken the money, later confirmed by another key figure in the scandal as Lim, Heo and DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man.