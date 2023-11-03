Yoon to Give Educational Authority to Local Gov’ts for Regional Balance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to transfer authority over the country’s education system to municipal governments to bolster balanced regional development built upon education and healthcare.At a ceremony to mark a day for local governments and balanced development in Daejeon on Thursday, Yoon said the two areas, which are essential for workers and their families, are key to a region's ability to attract businesses and achieve equitable growth.The president called for local governments to lead educational reforms as any region should be able to foster globally competitive personnel through education that respects diversity and openness.He also promised to accelerate regional medical reform policies aimed at establishing an essential medical service system outside the capital area to guarantee the health and safety of workers and their families.Yoon pledged the effort by the central government to provide high-quality jobs for young people outside the capital area, referring to the designation of opportunity development zones, national cutting-edge industrial complexes and digital innovation areas.Also on Thursday, the Presidential Committee for Decentralization and Balanced Development unveiled its first comprehensive plan after combining five-year plans for decentralization and level nationwide growth.