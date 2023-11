Photo : KBS News

The government is set to announce supplementary measures to a planned revision of the current 52-hour workweek system that had sparked public concern over longer workweeks.The labor ministry said on Thursday that the updated revisions drawn up following surveys of over six-thousand citizens and focus groups will be announced next Wednesday.In March, the government announced a workweek cap of 69 hours to offer workers flexibility in scheduling by permitting hours to be calculated on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-yearly or yearly basis.The plan drew international attention as citizens expressed criticisms and concerns, prompting President Yoon Suk Yeol to order a supplementary review.