Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

National Eligibility for Labor Visa to Expand amid Worker Shortage

Written: 2023-11-02 14:59:25Updated: 2023-11-02 15:22:08

National Eligibility for Labor Visa to Expand amid Worker Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to resolve the industrial workforce shortage by increasing the number of countries eligible for a related visa.

The labor ministry announced on Wednesday that the demand for foreign workers under the Employment Permit System is gradually increasing and a review of countries that may be added to the eligibility list is under way with an announcement forthcoming this month.

Since 2015, foreign workers are allowed in from 16 countries: the Philippines, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Myanmar, East Timor, and Laos.

Introduced in 2004, the Employment Permit System allows small- and medium-sized businesses to legally hire foreign laborers when faced with a shortage of employees due to the lack of South Koreans willing or able to work.

Workers from designated countries under the system can enter the country with an E-9 “non-professional employment” visa and work for a set period of time.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >