Pres. Yoon to Meet with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to South Korea next Wednesday and Thursday.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk on Thursday confirmed that the president will meet with the top U.S. diplomat, but added that the specific schedule is still being discussed with further details on the meeting set to be announced by the top office at a later date.Blinken’s visit will include talks with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, to discuss North Korea issues, economic security and cutting-edge technology as well as regional and global situations.The foreign ministry spokesperson added that Seoul will hold detailed discussions on ways to continue developing the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, while seeking to develop into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.Blinken will arrive in South Korea after attending the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday and Wednesday.