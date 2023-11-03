Gov't Says Sent Experts to Fukushima Plant to Inspect 3rd Release of Wastewater

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed that Japan began a third round of release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant from 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.Shin Jae-sik, the head of the radiation emergency bureau at the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, made the confirmation during a daily government briefing on the water release.Shin added that the government sent a group of experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety to the Fukushima plan to inspect the third release.Meanwhile, the plant’s operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, revealed the results of its analysis on a sample that diluted around one cubic meter of wastewater taken from storage tanks at 5 p.m. Wednesday with some 12-hundred cubic meters of seawater.The company found that the level of tritium stood at between 55 and 77 becquerels per liter, or well below the standard of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.