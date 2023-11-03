5 S. Koreans Included in List of Foreigners Who Will Pass Through Rafah Crossing on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Five South Korean nationals were found to be included in a list of some 500 foreigners and dual nationals who will pass through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt.According to foreign media, including Al Jazeera and the New York Times, Gaza’s authority on border crossings on Thursday disclosed the names of about 500 additional foreign nationals who would be allowed to depart Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on the second day of such crossings, including five South Koreans.The five are said to be a South Korean woman in her 40s, her husband of Palestinian ethnicity and the couple’s three children. The family, who all hold South Korean citizenship, are said to have been residing in Gaza for a long period of time.Last month, foreign minister Park Jin had said during the inspection on the ministry by the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee that the government estimates there are five South Koreans residing in Gaza, all belonging to a single family.Asked about the evacuation of such South Koreans, Park had said the government will promptly devise safety measures while keeping a close eye on the situation.