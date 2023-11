Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters have resumed efforts to put out a wildfire in the northeastern town of Yanggu in Gangwon Province that broke out on Thursday afternoon.Local fire authorities said that as of 5 a.m. Friday, 50 percent of the fire, which broke out at 4:32 p.m. the day before, has been extinguished with the affected area estimated at one hectare.The authorities deployed six helicopters at 6:50 a.m. on Friday shortly after sunrise to completely put out the fire, having grounded them the previous night to continue efforts with a special team in the lead that encountered difficulties due to the rugged terrain.Authorities plan to investigate the cause and extent of damage as soon as the fire is extinguished.