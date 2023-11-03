Menu Content

IDF Chief: Israeli Forces Encircling Gaza City as Troops Push Inward

Written: 2023-11-03 08:36:14Updated: 2023-11-03 16:24:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The top commander of the Israeli military said that its forces are encircling Gaza City, with some units operating inside the city.

According to the Times of Israel, Israel Defense Forces(IDF) chief of staff Herzi Halevi said in a statement on Thursday that the military has made another significant move forward.

The top military commander reportedly said that the forces are fighting in dense and complex urban areas, adding that accurate intelligence and strike support from the air and sea are bolstering the effectiveness of the incursion.

Halevi also said that since the start of the ground operations, 18 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and the IDF will persist until victory is achieved despite the painful losses.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said in a statement on Thursday that Israeli forces were at the “cusp of the battle, hailing “impressive successes” as troops passed the outskirts of Gaza City.
