Yoon Says Digital Technologies, AI Should Benefit Society Equally

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that the benefits created by digital technology should be enjoyed equally by the entire society.The president made the remarks at the world’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety(AI) Summit held at Bletchley Park in central England on Thursday, delivering comments remotely from Seoul as he discussed global cooperation measures for the safe use and governance of AI.Yoon said that the digital gap can worsen economic gaps, while the rapidly increasing dissemination of fake news can undermine freedom and threaten democratic systems such as elections.He stressed that digital technologies, including AI, should only contribute to expanding human freedom and welfare, not pose a threat to individual and societal safety.The president also shared the "Digital Bill of Rights" unveiled in September by his government, which offers guidelines to ensure that AI and other digital technologies expand the freedom of humanity.The presidential office said that the government will gather the opinions of each nation participating in the summit and advance discussions to prepare for a mini-virtual summit to be co-hosted by South Korea and Britain in six months.