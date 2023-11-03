US Defense Chief to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to visit South Korea next week for annual bilateral defense ministerial talks and other events.According to the Pentagon, Austin will embark on a three-nation trip with stops in India, South Korea and Indonesia from next week, coming around the same time as Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul next Wednesday and Thursday.During the trip to South Korea, the U.S. defense chief will attend the two nations’ Security Consultative Meeting and a meeting of defense chiefs of UN Command member nations.He will also meet with his South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, and meet other senior government officials.The Pentagon added that Secretary Austin will reaffirm the U.S.’ ironclad extended deterrence commitment to South Korea as he meets with U.S. military commanders and servicemembers on the Korean Peninsula, with whom he will mark Veterans Day.