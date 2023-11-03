IAEA Confirms Safety of Fukushima Water’s Tritium Levels in 3rd Batch

Photo : YONHAP News

The international nuclear watchdog has confirmed the tritium levels in the third round of wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant to be far below Japan’s operational limit.In a statement on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said that its experts conducted an on-site inspection and confirmed the tritium concentration in the diluted water being discharged is far below the operational limit of 15-hundred becquerels per liter.The IAEA added that the discharge is proceeding as planned without any technical problems.According to data by Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the crippled plant, the tritium concentration in the diluted water marked 188 becquerels per liter as of 7:50 p.m. Thursday.It is also far below the limit of ten-thousand becquerels per liter set by the World Health Organization for drinking water.Japan has been discharging the ALPS-treated water from the plant in batches into the sea since August.